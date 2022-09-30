Governor Abbott recently sent a letter to state agency leaders directing them to ramp up state efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis impacting communities across Texas and the nation.

With an 89 percent increase in fentanyl-related deaths reported in Texas in 2021 compared to 2020, the deadly synthetic opioid is endangering Texans of all ages, Abbott said.

