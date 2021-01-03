The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 17, 2021.
The designated drop-off area will be located in Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Ln., near the Park Lane/La Casa Street park entrance. There is no cost associated with this program.
Christmas trees should be free of ornaments, lights, hangers, icicles, strings and any other glass, metal or plastic. Trees that were not sold from retailers will be accepted; however, please assure that all ropes, twines and plastic nettings are removed before delivery to the park.
“Allow us to help with the deposal of your Christmas tree,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s a convenient and free process - just remove the decorations and drop your tree off at the park. We will take care of the rest.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
