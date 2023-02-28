Golden Girls, Sapphires dominate competition

xThe Golden Girls and Sapphires competed in Fredericksburg on Saturday and represented Tivy phenomenally.
The following awards were earned in various catagories:
Individual Awards
• Top 5 Kicks - Trinity Rodgers;
• Toe Touch Award Winner - Hannah Scott, and;
• Second Place Soloist - Hannah Scott.
Team awards
The Sapphires received:
• Division II (Average of 92 or higher on 2 routines) and;
• Best in Category Team Prop.
Golden Girls Officers earned:
• Platinum Sweepstakes (Average 95 or higher on 3 routines);
• Best in Category Jazz;
• Best in Category and Danceline Gold Contemporary;
• Grand Champion Officer Group;
• Second Place Overall Officers.
Golden Girls awards are:
• Platinum Sweepstakes;
• Best in Category Team Jazz;
• Best in Category Team Novelty;
• Best in Category Team Pom;
• Highest Scoring Team Pom of the Day;
• Technique Award for Team Pom, and;
• Grand Champion Team.
“My favorite award of the day was Miss Congeniality for outstanding sportsmanship throughout the contest day. They cheered loudly for every team they saw, wished them luck, told them great job, and even passed out little tokens to teams who really impressed them, courtesy of the officers,” Katie Nichol-Owens, Golden Girls and Sapphires sponsor, said.
