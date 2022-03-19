The Kerr County Historical Commission invites the public to a host of activities planned over the next few weeks.
For their monthly meeting, Becky Etzler will present a program entitled “Riverside Nature Center - 33 Years of Community Service” on Monday, March 21 at noon at the Union Church building.
Meetings of the Kerr County Historical Commission are open to the public, and visitors are welcome. If you are interested in receiving the monthly email of announcements and events, email this address: vicechair.kchc@gmail.com.
For more information about KCHC visit www.co.kerr.tx.us/historical.
In addition, the Kerr County Historical Commission opens an exhibit at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center beginning Thursday, March 17 and ending on Saturday, April 16. The exhibit theme is "Kerrville; 1940 to 1960.”
KACC is located at 228 Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The KCHC offers information to recognize special events as well:
• March 1-31 is Women's History Month.
Visit the online website by the Library of Congress to learn more about Women's History Month at womenshistorymonth.gov.
• Tuesday, March 22 is World Water Day with a theme for 2022 of "Groundwater - Making the Invisible Visible.”
Almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater, supporting drinking water supplies, sanitation systems, farming, ranching, industry, and ecosystems. Groundwater is water found underground in aquifers, which are geological formations of rocks, sands, and gravels that can hold water.
• Visit the two display cases in the front hall of the Kerr County Courthouse to learn more about the founding of Schreiner University, which will soon celebrate 100 years in Kerr County.
Members of the Kerr County Historical Commission change the exhibit every three months to feature an important historical aspect of the county.
The Kerr County Historical Commission was organized in October 1975 and is a part of Kerr County government operating with residents appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners Court. The work of the commission focuses on preservation of the historical heritage of the county: identifying historical buildings, sites or cemeteries and recording and explaining information regarding the history of the county.
