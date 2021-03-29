The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library announced the Friends of the Library bookstore reopened on Wednesday, March 3 from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required. The bookstore is a great place to find a good book with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2.50. Visit the bookstore and help support your library.
The goal of the Friends of the Library is to promote and assist the library in achieving its mission. To accomplish this purpose, the Friends endeavor to:
• Establish closer relationships between the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the residents of Kerrville and Kerr County;
• Promote knowledge of and informed interest in the functions, resources, services, and needs of the library;
• Stimulate benefactions to the library, especially collections of literary, historical, or documents relative to Kerrville and Kerr County;
• Lead in the development of programs for the extension and improvement of the library’s services and resources;
• Provide monetary funds, when same cannot be provided by government, in order that the library may more fully accomplish its mission of service.
Each year the Friends raise money through the Friends of the Library book sales, donations, and membership dues to fund the Summer Reading Program, the Large Print Collection, and the Audiobook Collection at the library.
The Friends of the Library Book Store is open every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m.
For more information, visit them online at www.kerrvilletx.gov or call the reference desk at 258-1274.
