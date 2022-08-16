Kerrville firefighters were called to the scene of an active structure fire on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 4:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Spring Meadlow Lane South, located off Highway 16 South.
Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance from the Kerrville Fire Department. KFD Engine 1 and Battalion Chief Mark Logue were first on scene.
“We arrived to find a fully engulfed workshop, with two exposures threatened,” Logue said.
Logue said one of the structures was a residence and the second was another workshop, both located in close proximity to the active blaze.
“Turtle Creek (VFD) arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire to the building of origin,” Logue said.
Logue said Center Point Volunteer Fire Department personnel also assisted by providing water supply for continuous efforts in fighting the fire, due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area.
“Using water tenders, Center Point VFD provided water to our truck and to Turtle Creek’s truck,” Logue said.
Logue said while the building of origin was a complete loss, as was a privacy fence on the property, firefighters were able to keep the flames from the residence and a second workshop located on a neighboring property.
While the fire is still under investigation, an estimated loss is currently at $50,000.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction, however, arson investigators within the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.