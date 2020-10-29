Pumpkin rock scavenger hunt taking place along River Trail

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to stroll along the Kerrville River Trail in search of painted pumpkin rocks.
Rocks will be hidden at various trailheads and along the River Trail. Find your rock and bring it by the Parks Office, 2385 Bandera Hwy., to redeem for Halloween goodies.
Limit one rock per family. Qualified rocks will be specially marked.
“We strive to provide fun and safe ways for our community members to get outdoors, be active, and play,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “This fun activity does just that while adding a little bit of Halloween spirit.”
For a limited time, stop by Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., to check out our Halloween decorations and family photo op area. Decorations will be up at the large pavilion for viewing enjoyment.
The photo op area will be set up by the Fountain Plaza. You are able to come and go to take pictures with your family and loved ones. Please do not climb, touch, or tamper with decorations. Also, please keep in mind social distancing and do not gather in large groups.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx. gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.