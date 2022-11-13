DRT chapter welcomes Hunn, will host marker ceremony

DRT chapter president Judy McVay, left, presents a certificate of thanks to speaker Ann Hunn.

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas met on Oct. 24, and welcomed Ann Jossefy Hunn as the first speaker of the year.

Her topic was “How the Texas Navy Saved Texas.”  Hunn’s ancestors arrived in Texas in 1830 and have played significant roles in developing and strengthening Texas.  Her great-great-great grandfather, Samuel Rhoads Fisher, was the first Secretary of the Texas Navy during the Republic era, appointed by Sam Houston. 

