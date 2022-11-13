DRT chapter welcomes Hunn, will host marker ceremony

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas met on Oct. 24, and welcomed Ann Jossefy Hunn as the first speaker of the year.
Her topic was “How the Texas Navy Saved Texas.” Hunn’s ancestors arrived in Texas in 1830 and have played significant roles in developing and strengthening Texas. Her great-great-great grandfather, Samuel Rhoads Fisher, was the first Secretary of the Texas Navy during the Republic era, appointed by Sam Houston.
Fisher also signed the Texas Declaration of Independence and helped write the Texas Constitution. Hunn is committed to educating more people about the vital role the Republic of Texas Navy in securing Texas’ liberation from Mexico.
In 2020, with a co-author, Hunn wrote and published three children’s books on the Texas Navy, “Tale of a Powder Monkey Quick,” “Tale of a Rigger Tall,” and “Tale of a Gun Captain Noble.” The trilogy is called “Terrific Tales of the Texas Navy.”
The chapter is excited to announce it will be hosting a Memorial Ceremony on Nov. 12 honoring Joshua D. Brown, the chapter’s namesake and founder of Kerrville, and his wife, Sarah Jane Goss Brown.
Memorial markers designating the couple as “Defender of the Republic” and “Citizen of the Republic” will be unveiled, and speakers will include descendants of the couple and local dignitaries.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brown Cemetery on Spur 100 next to the VA Cemetery in Kerrville. There will be a “dutch-treat” luncheon after the ceremony at a local restaurant.
