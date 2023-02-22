City approves waivers for planned multi-family housing project

Kerrville City Council members approved waivers for a planned housing development, heard updates on the response to Winter Storm Mara, approved plans for a sidewalk project and made the first move toward building the city’s new Public Safety Facility during a short Valentine’s Day regular council meeting.
Planned housing
development
Council held detailed discussions regarding a request for waivers to required security deposits for infrastructure on a planned apartment complex in Kerrville South to be known as Creekside Apartments.
“This is a request for a subdivision waiver,” Planning Director Drew Paxton said. “This area is specifically just north of Camp Meeting Creek. This request is geared more toward the timing of requirements for the processing of the plat and infrastructure improvement agreement.”
Paxton presented a slide to provide comparison of current requirements to the changes requested, showing that only timing of security funds for infrastructure would be deposited after final plat approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission. Those funds would be drawn down as the project construction continues, where previously the cost of the project would be left in place until completion of the project.
The other change would allow for the improvement agreement to be terminated with completion of the infrastructure, as opposed to “runs with the land,” Paxton said.
“That saves them (developers) roughly 30 days of the money sitting in place and that helps their financial backers to fund the project, because they will have Planning & Zoning’s approval,” Paxton said. “Additionally, the financial security will have regular take-downs, because that will actually be the funding for the project. That will be approved by both the applicant and city engineering staff as they go through their infrastructure inspections.”
Paxton said staff agrees with the stipulations included in the request and recommends council approval for the waivers.
“In this request, they have to prove a hardship and in this case, a financial hardship,” Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson said. “I would think that this financial hardship would apply to pretty much any applicant. So, I would hope that we would see this more as a change to the ordinance in the future.”
Paxton agreed, saying that large single projects, such as the one being discussed, may merit changes to the city ordinances related to such projects.
Large projects are currently required to hold the cost of the project in a fund similar to an escrow account, while also funding the project in real time, leaving them with the need for twice the amount of funds for the project tied up until completion.
Paxton said there is no risk to the city, as the plat is not filed until the infrastructure is completed, therefore the lot is not “buildable.”
“This is just reducing their cost burden,” Clarkson said.
Mayor Judy Eychner agreed, saying “it’s just a matter of timing.”
Carl Schwab, of RREAF Holdings in Dallas, Texas, spoke on behalf of the developer of the Creekside Apartments project.
“I really appreciate your consideration for our request for these exceptions,” Schwab said. “We’ve been working diligently with staff and I would like to acknowledge the ‘beyond the call of duty’ effort of Drew Paxton to help us.”
Schwab said Creekside Apartments is Phase 1 of the planned project that will provide for 252 housing units.
“RREAF Holdings now owns roughly 242 acres inside the city limits of Kerrville,” Schwab said. “We’ve made a fairly significant commitment to the city, and that’s because we like Kerrville.”
The Creekside Apartments project will be built on 37.10 of those acres owned by RREAF Holdings.
“We’ve listened to the city leaders indicating there is a need for more residential,” Schwab said.
Phase 2 of the Kerrville South project will include more housing, which will require a bridge to be built, Schwab said.
After discussion was held, council voted 5-0 to approve the waiver requests to allow the project to go forward.
Storm update
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney provided an update to the City of Kerrville’s response to the recent Winter Storm Mara.
“We love our Texas weather, but it can be very unpredictable and that it was,” Maloney said. “Your City of Kerrville team was prepared and able to implement our action plan to keep our citizens and visitors safe during Winter Storm Mara.”
Maloney said on Monday, Jan. 30, the city’s emergency management team moved to a Level 3, which increased readiness for the entire operational period established to be from midnight Jan. 31 to noon on Feb. 2.
“We gathered information from the National Weather Service and the state operations center at least two times per day,” Maloney said. “This provided real-time data on impact to the regions across Texas and provided key intel for us to make informed decisions for citizens and employees of the City of Kerrville.”
He said the Inclement Weather Team initiated daily briefings.
“Which helped us prep equipment, stock inventory as necessary and we reviewed our department plans and procedures,” Maloney said. “The daily briefings were comprised of a weather forecast and a report provided from each division, from our emergency management, streets, police, fire and EMS, utilities, water and wastewater, IT, parks, garage, city administration and then the public information office.”
Maloney said the city team was also in communication with Peterson Health, Kerr County, Republic Services, TxDot and Kerrville Public Utility Board.
Stuart Barron, director of public works, provided an update from the streets department.
Barron introduced Joel Meyners, superintendent of streets, and his assistant, Brandon Kelly.
“They carried a big portion of this weight on themselves,” Barron said. “I will go through a little bit of how they prepared for this event, so you will kind of get a scope and feel for how big that is.”
Barron said last summer, the streets department began buying supplies, such as salt for the roads, so that they would have it available during a possible winter storm.
“Their effort is a big portion of why we didn’t suffer as big of an event as we could have,” Barron said. “They implemented a 24-hour operation, with their operators on eight-hour shifts. When the storm finally hit, they went out and de-iced the bridges and streets, police station, fire stations and all access for emergency vehicles.”
Barron said the street department monitored the streets 24 hours per day and assisted with any water main breaks.
“We did have one water main break and they put de-icing agent on it so it would not freeze over and cause places for accidents,” Barron said. “They helped TxDOT with streets inside the city and they did report-outs at 5 a.m., 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and then after the storm, they cleaned it all up.”
He said there were some downed trees that needed attention and streets were cleared of the salt chat during the cleanup process.
“Our appreciation goes to Joel and Brandon for keeping the streets open during that event. It is a 24-hour operation and thanks to them we were able to have less of an event than we could have had,” Barron said.
He then introduced Meyners and Kelly to the council and visitors, who responded with applause.
Maloney said the streets department did a lot of the “heavy lifting” during the storm.
Maloney said the parks department monitored the situation for guests at the Kerrville-Schreiner Park, which, he said, totaled 31 during the three days of the storm.
Regarding public safety, Maloney said he was grateful to citizens for heeding warnings.
“As the fire chief and I will also say for the police chief, we are very grateful for the community trusting our message to stay home and stay safe,” Maloney said. “We’re proud to report that there were no motor vehicle crashes due to ice and only a few falls on the ice during the entire operational period.”
He said the major impact of the storm was only three miles to the north and to the east of Kerrville.
“And, it brought the City of Austin to a standstill without power,” Maloney said. “We’re prepared and ready to respond as a team and we continue to identify and prepare mitigation actions to improve our capacity to respond.”
Maloney said the Inclement Weather Team conducted an after-action review “and they unanimously agreed that our leadership, our team work and our experience, proactive response and external partnerships were a major strength.”
“We always have the opportunity to improve and will continue to ensure the safety and security of our employees, citizens and visitors,” Maloney said.
After Maloney’s presentation, Mayor Judy Eychner asked the chief and street department staff to pass along appreciation to all staff members.
“Thank you for a job well done,” Eychner said.
Sidewalk project
A partnership between the City of Kerrville and Texas Department of Transportation will provide for a sidewalk project to go forward for Hill Country Drive, Wesley Drive and Cully Drive.
Council approved Resolution No. 04-2023, allowing City Manager E.A. Hoppe to enter into a contract with TxDOT, which provides for 20 percent matching funds from the City of Kerrville.
According to the resolution, the Texas Transportation Commission authorized the local project on Oct. 28, providing for Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside funds to be allocated for the local “Pedestrian Improvement Project.”
Kyle Burrow, director of engineering, explained the process of requesting funds for the project began in 2021, also saying that this is one of three projects the City of Kerrville requested funds for from the state.
“Now that we are awarded, this (resolution) is a secondary action that is required by the state to finalize the funding agreement,” Burrow said. “This will get us into the next phase, where we will procure a design firm, get into construction and actually get this project going.”
Burrow said that sidewalks on the approved streets will be constructed on both sides and gaps will be filled in where sidewalks do not exist.
Council voted unanimously to proceed with the necessary requirements from the state to move forward with the sidewalk project.
Public Safety Facility
Burrow presented an action item to council detailing the proposed draft site plan for the bond-approved new construction of the City of Kerrville Public Safety Facility.
Burrow explained the need for realignment of the property’s wastewater lines, saying that city staff have conducted the Request for Proposal process and will be bringing rankings of submitters for the design-build team to council at their next regular meeting.
However, the relocation of the existing wastewater system was necessary before construction could begin, saying that the lines currently run diagonally through the proposed building site.
“We’re getting out in front of it,” Burrow said. “Not having a building contractor mess with our large wastewater lines.”
Burrow described the relocation of the lines to be moved to the northern edge of the property and away from the building.
Council voted 5-0 to allow City Manager E.A. Hoppe to execute a contract with G5 Utilities, Inc. in the amount of $347,777 to begin work on the realignment.
Construction on the Public Safety Facility is expected to be complete in December 2024, Burrow said.
Ordinances, second reading
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2023-06 on second reading to allow for a zone change for multiple properties located in the 400 block of West Water Street to be changed from Single Family Residential with Accessory Dwelling Unit Zoning District to a Residential Transition Zoning District;
• On second reading, council approved Ordinance No. 2023-07 by a 5-0 vote to change zoning for property located at 3800 Loop 534 from a Medium Density Residential Zoning District to a Light Commercial Zoning District;
• Also on second reading, council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2023-08 annexing 0.08 acres located near the intersection of Lehmann Drive and Lenard Lane.
Consent Agenda
With one vote, council members approved the following under the consent agenda:
• Purchase of a Case wheel loader from Associated Supply Co., Inc. in the amount of $72,019.22. This item will replace an aged and irreparable 2001 backhoe used for the city’s water system;
• Professional Services Agreement with Hewitt Engineering, Inc. for the Flow Equalization Basin Lift Station project in the amount of $78,500;
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from Jan. 24;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from Jan. 24.
