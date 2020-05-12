Ford welcomes niece to local optometry practice

Dr. Bret Ford and the team at Ford Eye Care welcomed his niece, Dr. Layne Ford, as an associate optometrist.
Ford is a Therapeutic Optometrist, Optometric Glaucoma Specialist and is trained in the management of ocular conditions such as glaucoma, dry eye and macular degeneration.
She is passionate about myopia management, (slowing the progression of nearsightedness in children) along with improving vision in people with corneal abnormalities, such as keratoconus or post-surgical eyes that require medically necessary contact lenses.
Ford graduated from the University of Houston College of Optometry with her doctorate of optometry in 2017.
After gaining experience working in private practice over the last few years, she is overjoyed to be fulfilling her dream of moving to Kerrville to practice optometry with her uncle.
She is joined by her husband, Dave and their Siberian Husky, Layla.
Ford is available for patient care and appointments are currently being scheduled. Call 315-3673.
