The University of Texas at Austin local alumni will have its annual “Send Off” for freshmen starting in the fall.
The Exes invite all first-year Longhorns to gather with them at Acapulco Restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.
The new officers for the Kerr County Chapter of Texas Exes will be introduced and there will be discussion of events for the year.
Every gathering is an opportunity for the group to raise money for the student scholarships awarded each year to graduating seniors of Kerr County high schools attending UT Austin. Each person is responsible for their own dinner and drinks at the restaurant. If you would like to join your fellow Longhorns, please RSVP to kerrcountychapter@texasexes.org.
