National Volunteer Week provides the opportunity to recognize the millions of Americans who provide volunteer service in communities across the country.
“At Peterson Hospice, we have 90 trained volunteers giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even when facing a serious or life-threatening illness,” Gretchen Rye, volunteer manager for Peterson Hospice, said. “Even now, when our volunteers can’t visit patients and their families in the home, they are reaching out to patients and caregivers to offer support and telephone visits.
“Hospice volunteers accompany people along the journey of a serious or life-threatening illness, they serve an essential part in enabling Peterson Hospice to offer the best care possible. By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, our volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need and we celebrate them not only during National Volunteer Week but every day.
Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service, Rye said.
“Our volunteers’ compassion for others is a valuable gift. We can’t thank them enough for the time they devote to Peterson Hospice and for their commitment to quality of life. Choosing to spend time with people and learning their story enriches our own life. These stories are like classical literature, timeless, complex, riveting, romantic, and beautiful but most especially meant to be shared,” Rye said.
For those interested in learning more about hospice or volunteer opportunities, please visit Gretchen Rye at 258-7137 or Lori Davis at 258-7497.
