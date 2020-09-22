Brigati named new Kerr library director

The City of Kerrville announced that Danielle Brigati has been named director of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. Brigati replaces Laura Bechtel, who served as library director for nine years before moving to a new job in Maryland.
Brigati has worked for the city since February of 2013, and has served as assistant library director since May of 2014. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Fort Hays State University and her Master of Library Science from the University of North Texas.
Since moving to Kerrville with her husband Robert in 2010, Brigati has enjoyed taking advantage of all the wonderful outdoor recreation the Texas Hill Country has to offer. When not working at the library or participating in Kerrville Morning Rotary, she enjoys hiking, kayaking on the beautiful Guadalupe River, riding her horse Bingo, and of course, reading.
Brigati says she is honored and excited to take on this unique opportunity to lead the library, and looks forward to building upon Laura Bechtel’s legacy by continuing to build relationships with members of the community, as well as provide exceptional service to library patrons through a balanced collection of materials and a wide range of library programs and activities.
