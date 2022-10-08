The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s deadline for registering as a participant and sponsor for our annual “Family Fright Night” Halloween event is quickly approaching. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to give back to your community at this free event.

Family Fright Night will take place Monday, Oct. 31 in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., starting at 5:30 p.m. This event will include games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest, bounce houses, and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.