Century 21 The Hills Realty announced Jency Carson has joined its firm. Carson’s entrepreneurial spirit with a true passion for serving others has steadily prepared her for a career in real estate sales in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.
As a previous local business owner in the fitness industry, she finds fulfillment in helping others achieve lifelong goals by creating a better quality of life. Carson is so excited to be turning that community focus toward Real Estate. Her encouraging, uplifting and infectious spirit continues to cheerfully put the needs and interests of clients first.
While she has raised her two beautiful children in Kerrville, she grew up a true South Texas beach girl, who loves to surf. Carson received her Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the first graduating class of Texas A & M University Corpus Christi.
Her community involvement, willingness to help, ethical standards of integrity, honest work, and a heart full of gratitude, makes her the relentless sales agent that both buyers and sellers are motivated to work with.
"We are honored to have Jency join our team," said Toni Manchester, Broker/Owner of Century 21 The Hills Realty. "It’s an exciting time to be with the Century 21 The Hills Realty as we increase our market presence in the Texas Hill Country. It is because of our amazing agents that we are ranked No. 4 in Texas Century 21 companies, and in the top 7 percent nationwide. We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure that Centruy 21 associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.