Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed William R. “Bill” Rector, M.D. and Margaret B. “Maggie” Snow and appointed Jeanne Stacy to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for terms set to expire on Feb.  1, 2029.

Additionally, Governor Abbott appointed Frances Lovett for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2025. The River Authority is responsible for control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the waters of the Upper Guadalupe River and its tributaries.

