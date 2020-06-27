The HIll Country Youth Soccer Association is registering players for the Fall 2020 soccer season on the following dates at the Kerrville Sports Complex from 4:30-7 p.m.
• Monday, June 29, and;
• Wednesday July 1.
The season will begin on Sept. 12 and end on Nov. 14.
Players 4-18 years old by the beginning of the season are eligible to play. The fee per player is $75. Many volunteers (coaches, team parents, referees, etc.) are needed to make the organization successful.
To register, visit www.hillcountrysoccer.org. Complete the player application and waiver and make your payment online. An extended payment plan is available.
Bring one copy of the application and waiver to registration. New players will be required to provide a birth certificate.
For more information, visit www.hillcountrysoccer.org.
