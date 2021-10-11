Our Lady of the Hills College Prep is holding its eighth Annual “Hawk Classic” Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 25 at Comanche Trace Golf Course to benefit the OLH Tuition Assistance Program.
Money raised makes it possible for those students who have the desire, but not the financial means, to attain academic excellence and attend OLH.
Currently, more than 40 percent of the student population is receiving tuition assistance. Since the school is not financially supported by the Archdiocese of San Antonio or any one parish or faith community, Our Lady of the Hills relies on private donations and events such as this.
There are many way to become involved and different levels of sponsorship.
The Cailloux Foundation is the tournament sponsor. Other sponsors are Reno Realty Group, Dr. D. Clinic Morris, Jr.-Orthopedics, Paul Urban, Happy State Bank, BK and Terri Cody-One Insurance Agency, Jay Dee’s Electric, Mini Mart, Charles Kun- Catholic Life Insurance, Vision Source-Dr’s Tilley and Whitehead, HCTC, DW Electric, Texas Hill Country Bank, Mark and Cynthia Hoffmann and Kerrville Hills Winery. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m. with a putting contest before play.
Details can be found at www.olhcollegeprep.org.
