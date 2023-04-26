As the East Kerr County/Center Point Wastewater Collection Project winds down, Kerr County residents who have issues, concerns, or complaints related to the construction of the sewer lines, lift stations, or connections should report them as soon as possible to increase the likelihood of timely resolution.

“The contractors are far more likely to be responsive to problems while they are still in the area every day trying to wrap up their work and close out their contracts,” said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Rich Paces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.