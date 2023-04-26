As the East Kerr County/Center Point Wastewater Collection Project winds down, Kerr County residents who have issues, concerns, or complaints related to the construction of the sewer lines, lift stations, or connections should report them as soon as possible to increase the likelihood of timely resolution.
“The contractors are far more likely to be responsive to problems while they are still in the area every day trying to wrap up their work and close out their contracts,” said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Rich Paces.
Qro Mex Construction Co., Inc. of Granite Shoals (involved with Phase 3 of the project) will likely demobilize by April 22, while D Guerra Construction of Austin (involved with Phases 2 and 3) will likely be around through the end of May, Paces said.
It is possible to file claims within a year of the close-out date based on the contract's warranty provisions, even after the contracts have been closed out. However, it is best to act quickly before the contractors demobilize and the county's project manager and inspectors are no longer available to provide assistance and ensure that any necessary repairs are carried out correctly. This will result in more efficient response times.
Anyone who needs to make a claim for damages or warranty within the first year can get directions by contacting GrantWorks' Rosie Daly at (512) 957-1465 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. When calling, residents should have their name, address, issue, and callback number ready so that GrantWorks can identify the relevant contract. GrantWorks will then work with the project team, contractor and inspectors to coordinate repairs.
Claims that are reported beyond that one-year warranty window are handled by the property owner making a claim with the contractor’s bonding company.
