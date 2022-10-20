The Kerr County Soil & Water Conservation District has announced upcoming events.
Pasture Walk
The Plant ID Pasture Walk will take place at La Quinta Real Ranch on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is required and the fee to attend is $35. A light lunch will be provided. To reserve space, call (830) 896-4911, ext. 3 or e-mail missie.dreiss@tx.nacdnet.net.
This event will take place in partnership with the Texas Grazing Land Coalition.
This is a great way to identify and learn about the plants on your property and what value they provide.
Plant ID books will be available for purchase for $40 for those attending, to be used as a reference.
Fall Native Tree Sale
The annual Fall Native Tree Sale gets underway Nov. 1 with pre-orders being taken. Distribution of the trees will take place on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An order form will be available by visiting www.kerrcountyswcd.com.
