Visitors forum dominates council meeting

Kerrville City Council hosted a productive regular meeting April 26, highlighted by accepting grant funding for the Kerrville Police Department; approving an updated Kerrville Parks & Recreation Master Plan; hearing a Kerr Economic Development Corporation update; appointing a new municipal judge and beginning with a lengthy visitor’s forum that saw a host of citizens speak in favor of the city’s bond election to fund a proposed safety center.
Economic Development
Corporation
Gil Salinas, executive director for the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, said he is working with three different companies currently looking to open operations in Kerrville.
Project Ace, he said, is a drone manufacturer from the Mid-West who are looking to relocate to Central Texas, outside of the major metropolitan areas of San Antonio and Austin.
Salinas described it as a 300-person operation, paying upward in $120,000 in annual salaries.
“They will require some very high-skill workers, specifically in the science and engineering fields,” Salinas said. “That’s going to create great opportunity for Schreiner University.”
Project Lucid Sleep involves the medical sector, Salinas said, who are seeking a 2,000 sq. ft. facility and would be looking to hire 20 employes for an average wage of $20-plus per hour.
Project Underground, Salinas said, is a project they are working on for a manufacturer of telecommunications infrastructure and equipment.
“They are looking for a location for their second headquarters. It’s a company out of the East Coast and they’re growing drastically in the Southwest. They are looking for a base of operations,” Salinas said. “They have an affinity for the Hill Country and said they want to be in this area.”
If successfull, the company would provide 100 new jobs and pay wages of $20-$30 per hours, Salinas said.
“They are looking for a 40,000 sq. ft. facility or a 3-4 acre tract of land that they can build on,” Salinas said.
Salinas said these are projects they are working on that are in “pretty good competition with other cities.”
Salinas said Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing has hired more employees and are currently at 27 employees, most of which are from the Kerrville area.
“They continue to be on track on their target of hitting somewhere between 50-60 employees by year’s end,” Salinas said. “Next year is when they make their transition from the temporary facility to their permanent facility out by the airport.”
Salinas sounded the alarm on staffing needs for the area, first saying that the Kerr County unemployment rate has only just reached the 3.3 percent level it was in March 2020, before the pandemic.
“But, from an economic development lens, it has taken us two years to really bounce back from the pandemic as it pertains to unemployment rate,” Salinas said.
Sales tax revenue, however, has steadily risen.
“For unemployment, I will say that the difference between then and now is quality and higher skill-set positions that are available in Kerrville and Kerr County because of some of the companies that have come into the area,” Salinas said.
He said the result has been that some companies are having to pay higher wages to retain employees.
“However, that has created a void in the service sector jobs,” Salinas said. “We saw last summer, and this summer is just around the corner, where you saw several restaurants and eateries and small shops that can’t stay open on weekends or they are open, but they are just understaffed. That’s because during the pandemic, you had a lot of people that re-evaluated what they were doing and they were going to invest in themselves and get a better-paying job. So, that created the void. That is a big challenge that we have right now.”
Salinas said his office is working toward workforce strategies with the Texas Workforce Commission and other entities.
“Our civilian workforce is 21,000 and I just mentioned our unemployment rate is 3 percent, so that means that we have little over 700 people who are unemployed in our community,” Salinas said.
He discussed tapping into the retirement community to see if they would be willing to work at some of the businesses that need help. He also said disabled and veteran citizens not part of the 700 unemployed are potential new employees to the market.
“To put things into perspective, our last tally was that there are 1,100 open positions and these are some very good-paying jobs in Kerrville,” Salinas said.
He said companies that he is trying to work with say they are hoping that some of the local residential developments “come on line sooner than later.”
“What they are saying is that they just need more human bodies,” Salinas said.
Visitor’s Forum
Brad Barnett, president/CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, said he represents more than 800 business owners and announced an endorsement of Proposition A, the current bond election.
“Our vision is to strengthen, promote and serve our business community and we do this by creating a vibrant and prosperous community through business leadership to ensure aspirations become reality,” Barnett said. “While the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce does not endorse or oppose political candidates, we do endorse or oppose initiatives that impact our business community,” Barnett said. “And, since the Public Safety Facility is critical for our community, our chamber board of directors and our governmental affairs committee felt that it was important to take a stand and support Proposition A.”
Barnett then read the resolution signed by the KCAC board.
Citizen Kari Bock gave an impassioned plea for support of Proposition A, calling out candidates and those opposed to the bond election who claim to have a better solution to share that solution before the election.
“I grew up here. I used to ride along with KPD. I sat for numerous hours with dispatch over the years,” Bock said.
Bock said she has two businesses and four children living in Kerrville and is active on a few of the fire and police boards, including “Guns & Hoses,” Citizens for a Safety & Security in Kerrville and Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation.
“With all of that said, I do know about fire and police dealings. I know that we need this Public Safety Facility. Yes, it will raise our taxes a little, but it’s worth it,” Bock said. “I’m here tonight to educate the voters about some things on the bond, known as Proposition A on the ballot.”
She said the bond includes:
• Land;
• Building;
• Parking;
• Lighting;
• Fencing;
• Security;
• Furniture;
• Fixtures.
“This is a turnkey operation, a lot of people don’t know that,” Bock said. “Also, the State of Texas requires that we put certain things inside of the building, especially for the Emergency Operation Center.”
She said required materials are specific for walls and flooring.
“This building is required to withstand a tornado,” Bock said. “And, that expense is out of our hands.”
She said that in addition to the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department administration, Kerrville Municipal Court, IT Department and Emergency Operation Center, the facility will include community needs as well.
“It does include things like a ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for child custody issues and the Canine Unit Animal Care Facilities,” Bock said. “And, even more secure evidence storage.”
She then acknowledged “those that are opposing Proposition A.”
“They have said ‘There’s a better way’,” Bock said. “Well, I publicly challenge those of you that think that. I publicly challenge (Brent) Bates, (Robin) Monroe and (Katy) Chapman-Hanna to prove their better way before election day.”
Bates is currently running for Kerrville Mayor, while Monroe and Chapman-Hanna are seeking seats on council in Places 3 and 4, respectively.
“Where are your numbers? Where is your proof? And, where is your study?” Bock said. “Kerrville has a community vision that states ‘Kerrville seeks to attract economic growth and development and provides opportunities for prosperity.’ I personally believe that some of these candidates are already not following that vision and they are blurring our future.”
Layng Guerriero also spoke in favor of Proposition A, saying he was originally opposed to the expense and the project.
“My journey started with the petition. I signed the petition. When it was presented to me, it was (explained that) a big building that we’re building. It is going to cost so much money and I think we should vote on it,” Guerriero said. “That seemed like common sense and I signed the petition. Then I was put on the bond committee and I got to learn a little bit about that and now I’m with Citizens for a Safety & Security in Kerrville and I’ve been donated my time to help get the bond passed.”
Guerriero said he went to the “opposition meeting” and had a chance to hear their concerns.
“I think we have a lot more in common than differences,” Guerriero said. “They feel like there’s not a lot of transparency and they don’t want their taxes raised, but tonight I want to say if you vote against this bond, you’ll probably be paying higher taxes and the reason is inflation.”
He said interest rates are rising.
“Right now, if you’re looking at municipal bonds, you’re looking at 3-1/2 percent or 4 percent, but in a year or two, it could be 7 percent or 8 percent,” Guerriero said.
He reminded the audience that in the 1980s, municipal rates went from 6 percent to 12 percent in two years.
“They were fighting inflation just like we are about to fight inflation,” Guerriero said. “So, if you vote ‘Yes,’ you’re actually going to get to do something that is going to cost less. If you delay it, the bond could cost more. So, a vote for Proposition A is a conservative vote. A vote against Proposition A is for higher taxes.”
He also said that because no plans have been drawn for the complex, the accusations that the Public Safety Facility will be a “Taj Mahal” is inaccurate.
Mindy Wendele, who chairs the Citizens for a Safety & Security in Kerrville committee, also spoke in favor of the bond election.
“Many of you know, I am a native of Kerrville and I have seen this town grow. I’m a third-generation Kerrvillian with a proud heritage,” Wendele said. “I care deeply about this city, as you do.”
She said she has spoken with hundreds of local residents over the past three months while participating informational programs regarding Proposition A and said she has been impressed by the interest and questions posed to the committee regarding the bond election.
“Our presentations, as part of the PAC, are to educate and inform people,” Wendele said. “It has been a very interesting journey about Proposition A … what it is and what it may not be.”
“We’ve made arrangements with Chief McCall to have tours of the old bus station. In 1973, it was a great bus station,” Wendele said. “But, it is now 2022.
She said dozens of citizens have participated in the KPD tours and reminded people that tours are still being given. The last one before the election is Thursday at 2 p.m.
“The command staff will take you through that building and show you what they are dealing with. It is very telling,” Wendele said.
She said safety and security is part of economic development. She said KPD Chief Chris McCall and Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney cannot favorably recruit and retain candidates for jobs without favorable working conditions.
“We are hopeful and prayerful about Proposition A passing,” Wendele said. “It is necessary.”
John Harrison, who was a member of the Citizens Public Safety Facility Committee and now a member of the Citizens for Safety & Security in Kerrville political action committee, explained that a PAC is not a secret organization.
He explained that as a PAC, all actions and funding are required to be filed publicly with the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
“That’s why we formed the PAC … not to hide anything, but to share, because all of that information is available,” Harrison said.
Citizen Nikki Caines was the sole speaker against Proposition A, who took offense to a Letter to the Editor that appeared in local newspapers.
“I’m here to speak about the PAC and the opinion piece in the paper,” Caines said. “It started out saying we needed it yesterday and they are right, we needed it in 2017 when the roof needed to be replaced and city council did nothing.”
She then quoted from the PAC letter saying that if not delayed by the petition circulated by the Let Us Vote group, the project would have cost less, but she said if action had been taken in 2017 the project would have cost even less.
She said the responsibility lays at the feet of the 2017 city council, which she claimed included Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner. However, Eychner was not elected until 2018. Council members during 2017 were Bonnie White, mayor; George Baroody, Mayor Pro Tem; Vincent Voelkel, councilmember, Mary Ellen Summerlin, councilmember and C. Warren Ferguson, councilmember.
She then said she did not like the “condescending” tone of the Letter to the Editor, that she claimed blamed voters.
“You’re asking the very backbone of our workforce, including our first responders, while the city focuses on this plan, the 2050 plan, instead of the people,” Caines said.
She questioned the due diligence of the citizens committee that studied to determine if a Public Safety Facility was needed.
Bruce Stracke, citizen and local businessman, said he wanted to encourage citizens to vote.
“In fact, my biggest concern in this election is that not enough people will vote,” Stracke said. “What I would really like to hear is the voice of the people. We keep hearing about how We The People are representing the majority of the voters and we know doggone well that isn’t true.”
He said he just wants voters to vote and doesn’t care how they vote.
“I want them to vote their passion. I want them to vote their hearts. I want them to come out in numbers that we’ve never seen before because it’s time for Kerrville to speak up,” Stracke said.
He said he wants to see all 11,000 registered City of Kerrville voters to show up to the polls for the May 7 election.
He said he was also speaking to address “all the misinformation that’s put out there.”
Stracke said misinformation includes claiming the city borrows money to maintain city streets, but in reality they borrowed money to replace streets. He used vehicle maintenance as an example, saying that the repairs are paid as the issues occur, but replacing a vehicle requires a loan.
Stracke said that the opposition to the Public Safety Facility claims that the city had no plan, but are ignoring the fact that the need for the facility was identified in 2017.
“You know what, this is not that council,” Stracke said. “This is a different council. This is a different staff and in 2017, they did start a plan and they did a study in 2019 and it was finished at the end of the year. I happen to remember that in the Spring of 2020, we had something happen. It was called COVID. The city council at the time and the staff at the time said this isn’t the time to do the public safety building.”
He said city staff and council chose to put advancing the Public Safety Facility project on hold at that time, because they were not sure how the pandemic would affect finances.
“That was fiscally conservative and the right choice,” Stracke said.
He said everyone “in this room” wishes we already had a Public Safety Facility and knows “we are in a bad spot.”
“But, to keep coming up here and degrading these people for something they didn’t have time to do is just mistaken,” Stracke said.
KPD grant
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall asked council to approve a resolution authorizing the acceptance grant funding from the Texas Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division to purchase body-worn cameras for his department.
“We are happy to be awarded at the end of last month (March) from the Office of the Governor a grant in the amount of $238,466.25,” McCall said. “It is a reimbursement grant with matching funds required at 25 percent match. That would bring our responsibility in this program to $79,488.75.”
After reviewing KPD operations over the past year, McCall said he recognized the need for body camera update.
“Our body cameras have reached end-of-life. We are starting to see failures, as well as quality issues with the recordings that we are making,” McCall said. “Body cameras have become as basic a part of a policeman’s uniform as handcuffs or a firearm.”
McCall said body cameras are important for transparency, as well as assisting in police investigations.
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner asked about the number of cameras that would be purchased with the grant. McCall said the grant would fund the purchase of 41 body cameras.
“It is for anyone who is engaged in field operations,” McCall said.
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia asked how many total McCall needs.
“I would like to equip all of the officers, anyone that wears a badge in the department should have a body camera,” McCall said. “So, we would need 54.”
He said the grant would fulfill an immediate need and said he will be back to discuss police unit dash cameras at a later date.
“It’s a package and the grant only covers the body-worn cameras portion,” McCall said.
Garcia questioned wording of the resolution and why City Manager E.A. Hoppe would be designated to accept or terminate the grant agreement and not city council members.
City Attorney Mike Hayes said staff utilized resolution drafts from the Governor Greg Abbott’s office.
McCall then said the grant requires a designee responsible for the grant.
Council then unanimously approved the resolution to accept the grant funding to purchase body-worn cameras for KPD.
Parks Master Plan
Ashlea Boyle, Director of Parks & Recreation presented her department’s master plan, citing the need to update the plan created in 2008 to be accepted by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Boyle said the update includes input from the department’s advisory board, addresses priorities in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan and follows state guidelines.
“The update process began in the Spring of 2021,” Boyle said.
She said the process began with the following steps:
• Designate a Steering Committee: Parks & Recreation Advisory Board was designated as the steering committee;
• Identify projects for plan inclusion: City staff and PRAB identified draft projects, which were created using guidance from Kerrville 2050;
• Present projects to steering committee for discussion and prioritization;
• Public input for process, which included an online survey and in-person meeting on Dec. 15;
• Draft master plan based on results and input;
• Approval and adoption by council;
• Final submission to TPWD.
Boyle said the parks identified as priorities are, in order of priority:
• Singing Wind Park;
• Olympic Pool;
• Kerrville-Schreiner Park;
• Louise Hays Park;
• Misc. Park Items;
• River Trail/Trails;
• Scott Schreiner Golf Course;
• Guadalupe River, Riparian Areas, Nimitz Lake;
• Dog parks.
Boyle said TWPD has approved the initial draft and are awaiting final submission, pending council approval.
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes praised Boyle on the efforts of the department.
“With 13 grandkids, I use those parks regularly and its refreshing to see how far they’ve come in the 18 years I’ve been using those parks,” Hughes said.
Boyle said the master plan was an update and not a rewrite.
After a brief discussion by council regarding the success of the city’s parks system, the resolution to adopt the updated parks master plan was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Ordinances, Second Reading
The following city ordinances were unanimously approved on second reading by council members:
• Ordinance 2022-16, changing the zoning code for property located at 601 Roy St. from Single-Family Residential to Light Commercial Zoning District;
• Ordinance 2022-18, annexing a .40 acre tract of land located at 318 Mae Dr. into the corporate limits of the City of Kerrville;
• Ordinance 2022-19, amending the city Code of Ordinances to delete “Joint Airport Board” from Chapter 22 “Aviation;”
• Ordinance 2022-17, changing zoning of 17.803 acres lot land located at the intersection of Loop 534 and Landfill Road N from Light Commercial Zoning District to General Commercial Zoning District.
Public Hearing
Council voted 5-0 to approve Resolution No. 18-2022, granting a conditional use permit to authorize an automobile service and repair business to an approximate three-acre tract of land located at the intersection of Loop 534 and Landfill Road.
Drew Paxton, City of Kerrville Planning Director, explained that the property had just been granted a zoning change to General Commercial Zoning District.
“Because it is an automobile shop within 500 feet of the 100-year flood plane, a conditional use permit is required,” Paxton said. “With the conditions, they are required to keep all maintenance of the vehicles indoors and all storage and materials and parts indoors.”
Paxton said staff recommends approval of the Conditional Use Permit, as did the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner asked how city staff would monitor the business to assure all conditions were being met under the permit.
Paxton said the city’s Code Enforcement team would be monitoring the business, as well as following up on any complaints.
“On ones like this, we do work with Code Enforcement and let them know that there are conditions,” Paxton said. “If they see major changes as they are doing their normal rotations, they will contact the planning department and see if there is anything that is out of line there.”
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes asked of neighboring property owners had shown any resistance, to which Paxton said, “No.”
No speakers signed up to participate in the public hearing and council unanimously approved the resolution.
Recognitions
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney recognized three members of the department for individual awards given.
They are:
• Firefighter/Paramedic Travis Huser, “EMS Person of the Year;”
• Firefighter/Paramedic Masen Lindner, “Firefighter of the Year;”
• Battalion Chief Mark Logue, “Officer of the Year.”
Kerrville Kindness
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner presented local resident Albert Vasquez with a “Kerrville Kindness Award.”
Eychner nominated Vasquez for his kindness shown to residents of Brookdale Senior Living, where he works, in helping grant them their “Wish of a Lifetime” through AARP.
Commendation
Blackburn honored local resident David Jones by reading a Resolution of Commendation recognizing Jones’ service on the Planning & Zoning Commission since December 2016, as Jones’ term has expired and he will be rolling off as a member of the commission.
Other business
• Council approved minutes of its April 12 workshop, April 12 regular meeting and April 1 workshop under the Consent Agenda;
• Council voted 5-0 to appoint local attorney Lucy Pearson as a Kerrville Municipal Court judge.
