Kerrville City Council’s July 14 meeting centered on debates about conditional use permits, sidewalk waivers, and rezoning.
CUP, short-term rental
Under “public hearings and resolutions,” council members offered a public hearing and considered a resolution about a conditional use permit to authorize a short-term rental unit on property located at 300 Guadalupe St.
No citizen called in to speak on the agenda item.
City staff said the property owners have plans for a bed & breakfast on the property for short-term rentals.
Council voted 5-0 to approve this resolution, with little discussion.
CUP, parking lot,
auto dealership
Council members also considered a resolution granting a conditional use permit to authorize a stand-alone parking lot and automobile dealership for used autos at 401 Sidney Baker St. S. (State Highway 16 S.)
This item drew a phone-in discussion about property at Lehman Drive and Sidney Baker South, owned by Ken Stoepel Ford, where the company plans to first build a large parking lot for some of their vehicles; and about two years later a site for a used car dealership office.
According to information from city staff, and Terry Massey from the dealership, they also plan tree and hillside preservation on the south side of the property, and landscaping, including a retaining wall.
It was the dealership’s request for a sidewalk waiver that drew comments from Massey, council members and the public.
The city’s Master Sidewalk Plan calls for more paved sidewalks at the intersections of Lehman, Sidney Baker and La Casa Drive where multiple new traffic lights were installed at the off-set intersections.
Discussion followed on sidewalks versus no sidewalks. There was a staff recommendation based on the master plan to uphold the sidewalk requirement.
Massey and citizens referred to “sidewalks to nowhere” comparing when and on which side of the streets the existing sidewalks are.
On the question of resubmitting the sidewalk waiver, city staff said that would delay the next consideration to Aug. 11, later than Massey prefers.
Mostly speakers were against adding paved sidewalks in the planned locations, as pedestrians to and from the two parts of the dealership would have to walk a dangerous U-shape first south, then across Sidney Baker, then north again.
There is no plan for a pedestrian crossing directly from the present dealership to the new site.
Massey protested that they have a possible time constraint in their overall plan and would like to get started right away; and reminded council the State of Texas put in the “sidewalk to nowhere” that’s already there.
The rest of the speakers were against the new sidewalks on the basis of pedestrian dangers and design complications. And at least one supported tabling this decision.
One councilperson pointed out more than once that if they took no action on this request, they will miss their opportunity to install sidewalks at this intersection. And another councilperson acknowledged there are dead-end sidewalks all over town.
There was one council motion to approve the original question, but it got no second, and the motion was withdrawn. Finally there was a motion to approve the waiver request and it passed 3-2 with Mayor Bill Blackburn and Councilman Gary Cochran voting against it.
Rezoning, medium density to multi-family
City officials said they sent notification letters to property owners near 333 Guadalupe St., and got two back in opposition. Staff said the area includes a variety of housing.
The zoning request would allow the owner to build one- and two-bedroom units for full-time residents, a total of nine units, described as the “low end of multi-family housing” with the owner saying the property would allow even more units but that’s not his choice.
Council approved this 5-0.
Other sidewalk waivers
A sidewalk waiver for the 400 block of Leslie Drive was approved, but after one councilperson voiced concern about building new sidewalks over the utilities that are already installed underground there.
The sidewalk waiver request for 433 Vicksburg Ave. (at Vickers Circle) also was approved. The owner told the city he built one sidewalk beside his house but wanted to add another one in front of his home.
COVID update
Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith gave another COVID-19 update, starting with listing 472 tests given the week before this meeting, resulting in 84 positive cases and an 18.5 percent infection rate for the week.
Smith said the CPL Lab is doing all lab work for this testing; and he’s been told these numbers include some non-Kerr County cases.
He said as of 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, Kerr was listed as having 174 active cases, over the threshold under the current rules to have Kerr County revert to 50 percent occupancy.
Smith said Department of State Health Services, Region 8, has said it will no longer monitor active cases, that they will be “local responsibility.”
“The preliminary projections for active cases is 105 active, per reports from Peterson Health, Franklin Clinic and private doctors,” Smith said. “People are considered recovered after 14 days of self-isolation.”
He reported that on July 14, the Texas Military Department offered more mobile testing here, and by 4 p.m. that day had administered 747 more tests. He said the National Guard will cease testing on July 31, and a private vendor will do it after that. Testing has evolved to a cheek swab, he said.
“The virus is still a threat and cases are increasing at an unacceptable rate,” Smith said. “We are getting information from multiple sources and trying to stay on the same page. But the state is back-logged and the numbers sometimes confusing.”
City Manager Mark McDaniel said the city publicized the Governor’s latest orders about masks and would investigate complaints, but they don’t have resources enough to police masks and monitor that 24 hours per day.
“We have worked since day one on safety and will continue to do that,” McDaniel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.