Now is the perfect time for Kerr County citizens who want to become volunteer deputy registrars to do their training at home.
Those interested in getting involved in the voting process, whether it is encouraging fellow citizens to vote or helping them register to vote, should consider becoming a volunteer deputy registrar, said Bob Reeves, elections administrator and county tax assessor-collector.
Volunteer deputy registrars are responsible for handing out and receiving voter registration cards, making sure the cards are filled out correctly with all the pertinent, required information and then turning the cards in to the Kerr County Elections Office in a timely manner.
Training
Those interested in volunteering should complete the training in one of two ways:
• Internet based: If they have internet access at home, they can visit https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/forms/volunteer-deputy-registrar-training.pdf for the English version or, for the Spanish version, they can visit https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/forms/volunteer-deputy-registrar-training-sp.pdf.
• Non-internet based: Those who do not have internet access can pick up a PowerPoint presentation on the training at the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector/Elections Department in Suite 124 on the main floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St. in Kerrville. Please call in advance to make arrangements for pick-up to 792-2242.
Once training is complete, volunteer deputy registrar candidates should call the elections office at 792-2242 to set up a date and time to take the necessary VDR test. The designation is good through Dec. 31.
