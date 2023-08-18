Kerrville Pets Alive! will host a community meeting to present the new laws in Texas that impact animals.
The presentation will be held Sept. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.
The event will be led by Shelby Bobosky, executive director of the Texas Humane Legislation Network, who will cover the laws passed during the 2023, 88th Texas Legislature Session including:
• Senate Bill 876 - The Texas Licensed Breeders Law;
• House Bill 3660 - T-N-R is not Abandonment;
• House Bill 4164 - The Fraudulent Service Dog Law.
This event is free of charge and open to the public.
Kerrville Pets Alive! thanks the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court for allowing the use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center for the presentation.
For more information, email info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
Learn more about THLN at thln.org.
