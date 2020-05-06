As volumes continue to trend down in COVID-19 screenings, starting Monday, May 4, Peterson Urgent Care will serve as the primary site for COVID-19 screenings.
All screening formerly administered at the Hill Country Youth Event Center has been transferred to PUC.
According to Tim Rye, Peterson Medical Associates Administrator, “When we opened the Peterson Outreach Clinic March 30, it was the ideal concept and facility to offer COVID-19 screenings. At peak, we were testing 15 per day. Over the last two weeks, volumes have drastically decreased. This is a great sign, and given what we have learned over the past several weeks, our PUC team can easily continue to offer these important screenings. We also have the benefit of seven-days-a-week access.”
Peterson Health is grateful for the use of the facility and security provided by Kerr County, with the support and assistance of the City of Kerrville.
Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health adds, “The Hill Country Youth Event Center was certainly the perfect facility for our first offering of COVID-19 screenings. The clinic was highly effective and successful and achieved our goal in meeting the needs of the community. We no longer need such a large venue as screenings have declined. Peterson Urgent Care can meet the needs going forward.”
Peterson Urgent Care is located at 1740 Junction Highway in Kerrville and is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, or to contact Peterson Urgent Care call 258-7669; or contact your primary care provider and coordinate the screening with them.
For more updates, and COVID-19 resources, please visit the website at www.petersonhealth.com.
