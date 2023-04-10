Ken Stoepel Ford presents the third Annual Roaring Lions Open Car Show, Saturday, April 29 at First Baptist Church.
The unique, participant-judged event has quickly become a Hill Country favorite, with car enthusiasts making plans to attend forthcoming shows.
This year, participants will be competing for the coveted Top 20 spots, as well as Best of Awards. The “Best of” Award includes Best Paint, Best Engine Bay, Best Interior, and Best Wheel & Tire. Additionally, awards will be handed out for Best in Show, Administrator’s Choice, and Kids’ Choice.
All participants receive a complementary t-shirt and goodie bag, complete with items from Summit Racing, Jeg’s, and other great national, state, and local automotive companies.
The family-friendly event will kick off with registration opening at 8 a.m. and awards announced around 1 p.m. The event is free to spectators, who can partake in the silent auction, live music, great food, and fun games. The Roaring Lions Open Car Show is a fundraiser for Grace Academy of Kerrville.
Early registration is currently taking place, and additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.