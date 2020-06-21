The local Daughters of the American Republic presented awards to area students recently in the American History Essay Contest; the DAR Good Citizens; Air Force Junior ROTC; and Youth Citizenship.
The members of the Major James Kerr chapter of DAR said these students exemplify leadership and service in their many accomplishments and involvement in school, church and community.
American History Essay Contest
At Notre Dame School, students Noella Agulto, fifth grade; Ella Farrow, sixth grade; Makenna Gourley, seventh grade; and Jadon Way, eighth grade, won certificates DAR American History Medals, and a Mayflower ship.
The school library and Mrs. Kenalty’s classroom received “Mayflower” books.
DAR Good Citizens
Student winners were Bella Grace King, Tivy High School; Caeden A. Moody, Our Lady of the Hills H.S.; Eden Jane Lambert, Ingram H.S.; Jasmine Star Lopez, Center Point H.S.; Cielito N. Gonzalez, Medina H.S.; and Corinne L. McMullan, Bandera H.S.
Each student received a certificate, a DAR Good Citizen’s pin, and a check. The winning entry sent to state competition was awarded a check for $200, and the other five entrants were given checks for $100 each.
One-year subscriptions to the “American Spirit” magazine were sent to each school library.
Air Force Junior ROTC
Tivy High School’s Cadet Caitlin E. Jones won the AFROTC Award, and was presented with a certificate and the DAR ROTC Medal.
Youth Citizenship Award
Jude Hueber, Center Point ISD eighth grader, was given the Youth Citizenship Award and received a certificate and the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal.
