Putthoff named to F&L Board of Directors

The board of directors of Families & Literacy, Inc. announced the addition of Susan Putthoff, D.D.S. to the board. Putthoff is a local dentist who owns SLP Dentistry.
Dr. Putthoff grew up in Iowa Park, Texas and went to undergraduate school at Angelo State University studying chemistry. She went on to obtain her doctor of dental surgery degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, where she also completed an advanced education in General Dentistry Residency. She began her career in Dallas, but quickly moved to the Hill Country to continue her practice.
Outside of work, Dr. Putthoff enjoys being active in the community and has served as president of the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, been active on volunteer boards and supports several local initiatives. At home, she is married and raising two sons.
Dr. Putthoff is looking forward to supporting literacy and continuing education efforts here in Kerrville. She grew up in a home with her mother being a teacher and understands the importance of education for both children and adults.
Families & Literacy Executive Director Misty Kothe said “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Putthoff to our Board of Directors. The board as a whole is very experienced in all aspects of non-profit board governance. Dr. Putthoff brings a new vision that will blend well with current members.” She goes on to add that in addition her being designated the new executive director and naming Putthoff to the board, “In September we ushered in new executive team leadership with Courtney MacDonald as president, Bob Green as vice-president, and Carlina Villalpando as secretary/treasurer. It’s a strong, dynamic group and I’m excited to see the heights Families & Literacy will reach with this leadership.”
Families & Literacy, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization serving more than 1,100 individuals each year through adult education programs. For information contact Misty Kothe, Executive Director, Families & Literacy, Inc. at 896-8787 or visit their website, www.familesandliteracy.org.
