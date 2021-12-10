The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be hosting the eighth annual Gingerbread House Decorating event on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Two decorating sessions are scheduled. The first session will be held 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. and the second session will be 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages and families. Come and enjoy afternoon of fun.
There is no charge for this event, which will be held in the meeting room on the lower level of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Guests will be supplied the gingerbread house and all the sweets to decorate it. Just bring your creativity.
Registration is required and could be done online at www.bhmlibrary.org or by calling the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.
