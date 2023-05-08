As the weather warms and summer approaches, local communities look forward to kids out of school, quality family time and a prospering, safe and united citizenry.
Our local families, businesses, schools, faith-based organizations; along with local government and law enforcement, all play a vital role in the future success of the Kerrville community.
Building strong relationships is a key to building strong communities and coffee is more than just your favorite morning beverage; it’s a culture and a connector. McDonald’s of Kerrville will again use coffee to help connect the community and law enforcement.
On Wednesday, May 10, from 7-9 a.m., McDonald’s at 2128 Sidney Baker Street (near I-10) in Kerrville will host this spring’s “Coffee with a Cop” event in conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department.
This local event brings law enforcement officers and the community members they serve – together over coffee – to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, relaxed environment.
All “Coffee with a Cop” attendees will receive a free small cup of McCafe coffee, courtesy of McDonald’s.
“McDonald’s of Kerrville is excited to host another “Coffee with a Cop” event in support of our local law enforcement and first responders, who everyday put their lives on the line to protect and serve our citizens,” said Kevin and Lis Mazzu, local McDonald’s owner-operators.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Public Information and Community Services officer for the Kerrville Police Department added: “As we continue to reach out to and engage the local community; we are strengthening relationships between the Kerrville Police, our local law enforcement partners and the citizens we serve and protect.”
Area residents are invited to attend the “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday, May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.