Schreiner University has named qualified students to its President's and Dean's List.
To be eligible for the President's List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
The following were named to the roster of high-achieving local students for the 2019 fall term:
Center Point
• Christopher Acevedo, President's List;
• Kolby Kitchens, Dean's List, and;
• Maria Martinez, Dean's List.
Hunt
• Isabella Trujillo, President's List.
Ingram
• Keene Cabahug, President's List;
• Jacey Hall, President's List;
• James Kliesch, Dean's List, and;
• Katie Wiesolek, Dean's List.
Kerrville
• Tommy Baccus, Dean's List;
• Kaitlyn Boerner, President's List;
• Cory Burkhart, Dean's List;
• Katy Chapman-Hanna, Dean's List;
• Marissa Chatagnier, President's List;
• Brittany Corso, Dean's List;
• Vanessa Cox, Dean's List;
• Kristin Eckenrode, President's List;
• Ashton Edgington, Dean's List;
• Amy Espinoza, Dean's List;
• Skye Farhoudi, Dean's List;
• Courtney Foster, Dean's List;
• Avery Garcia, President's List;
• Jasmin Garcia, President's List;
• Brittany Geer, President's List;
• Sebastian Gonzalez, President's List;
• Samantha Hagan, President's List;
• Valeria Herrera, Dean's List;
• Kayla Holder, Dean's List;
• Gabrielle Huffaker, President's List;
• Julie Huffman, President's List;
• Benjamin Kasberg, Dean's List;
• Alexander Lesley, Dean's List;
• Reagan Lopez, Dean's List;
• Aaron Miller, Dean's List;
• Elona Montano, Dean's List;
• Juanita Morales, Dean's List;
• Cody Nations, President's List;
• Esmeralda Ovalle-Flores, Dean's List;
• Avery Porras, Dean's List;
• Penelope Raymond, Dean's List;
• Karson Salaz, Dean's List;
• Haven Scheiderer, President's List;
• Sarah Sides, President's List;
• Shelby Sore, President's List;
• Stephen Thode, Dean's List;
• Savannah Torres, Dean's List;
• Dana Wilson, Dean's List, and;
• Desiree Zuniga, Dean's List.
Schreiner University is an independent coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). For more information, visit Schreiner's website at www.schreiner.edu or call the Office of Admission at (830) 792-7217.
