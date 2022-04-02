Award-winning western and landscape artist Linda Glover Gooch will be holding a three-day workshop from April 5-7 at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville.
Gooch, a native of California, has been exhibiting for 16 years and has received numerous awards and recognitions.
Her work has been featured in publications including Art of the West, Plein Air Magazine and Art of the National Parks.
She is a Signature Member of the Oil Painters of America and Master Signature Member of American Women Artists.
“Linda teaches workshops all across the country,” says Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of MOWA. “We are very excited about this workshop, which ties in with our newest exhibit, ‘The Heavens Declare! Celebrating the Glory of the Skies’.”
In her “The Beauty of the Skyscape” workshop, students will study various clouds and skies, noting how billowing clouds come in countless shapes, sizes and various colors.
Participants will work with photographs with low horizons, focusing on how to handle different skies, including sunsets and stormy scenes. Students are encouraged to bring their own photographs to work from.
The workshop includes demonstrations, visual teaching boards and study handouts and will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Cost: $450. Please phone the museum at (830) 896-2553 to register.
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway. For more informatio, visit www.Museumofwesternart.com.
