Kerrville School trustees covered construction, a state waiver for missed school days, the proposed 2021-22 budget, and student scores on “algebraic readiness” in their long Feb. 22 meeting.
Construction update
Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust gave a construction update on the new Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy Ag Barn, beginning with the latter. Foust showed photos of the Ag Barn describing it as mainly open space with a show ring in the center and storage for students’ livestock care supplies.
He said the new HPMS is almost “substantially complete” but contractors lost eight days in the ice storm. They were checking water lines for damage; but the closed-in sections held heat pretty well. The track and football “installs” will happen soon and the new section of Olympic Drive will likely open early in March.
Trustees also discussed possible traffic congestion on Olympic Drive near Daniels Elementary School when both schools are opening and closing, and agreed more discussion of each school’s schedule is needed.
TEA request for
‘missed school days’
Trustees voted unanimously to request a “Missed School Days Waiver” from the Texas Education Agency in Austin, so the school days missed during the ice/snow storm don’t have to made up by additional instructional days.
The agenda item said, “Kerrville ISD was impacted by historical winter weather conditions from Feb. 12- Feb. 19. The district used an inclement weather day on Feb. 12 and had a scheduled student holiday on Feb. 15.”
The board is requesting a waiver for Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 16-19, based on the weather, power outages and road conditions; and Foust said he expected it to be approved.
KISD election canceled
Foust asked that trustees consider approving certification of unopposed candidates for KISD and cancel the planned May 1 election.
He said Trustee Marty Lenard for District 4 had decided not to seek re-election. The only applicant for the position who contacted him was Greg Peschel. Other candidates are current trustees Andree Hayes, District 1; and Curtis Finley, District 3.
Trustees voted 7-0 to certify the unopposed candidates and cancel the election set May 1.
Proposed 2021-22
school calendar
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy presented a revised version of the proposed school calendar for 2021-22, saying the earlier version had school starting the fourth Monday next August and extending a couple days into June the following year.
He said some teachers asked if they would reconsider starting the third Monday in August so they can end the school year late in May instead; and all concerned agreed. So next school year will fulfill the state’s required instruction days, and begin Aug. 16 and end May 27, with graduation on the same night.
2021-22 Budget update
Supt. Jared Jachade discussed with trustees “budget update #1,” an overview of current funding, the Texas Legislative session and the school district’s 2021-22 budget.
For the current year, he said rules allow use of the “Average Daily Attendance floor” for the first three six-weeks’ periods. Jachade said an “all or nothing treatment” of special programs counts.
“There’s a cap on the ‘virtual attendance rate’ that can be counted, too,” he said.
Jachade said the Texas Legislature has said they are starting state budget by dealing with a $5 billion deficit, due to the pandemic and recession. But state legislators and school officials also are saying they should protect the education funding gains in HB3 from the last legislature.
He listed the education issues the legislators are discussing now. Those include student mental health, “learning loss” students and teachers are experiencing from being out of classrooms with COVID and extreme weather despite virtual learning, KISD’s fund balance, property tax, staffing and taxpayer-funded lobbying.
Jachade said the fund balance is worrisome for KISD as they cannot treat that money as a true savings account.
He listed a dozen education-related topics and the number of bills the Legislators are considering in each category, totaling 276; and said he’s “following” all of them to watch for “unfunded mandates” hidden in them that could cost KISD more money.
Jachade said trustees must consider the following going into the next budget cycle:
• Public education goals including extending the hold-harmless;
• Protecting HB3;
• Allowing for the federal money (ESSER 2) passed through the state for COVID costs to supplement local budgets;
• Preparing for flat funding on ADA projections, tied to a contingency plan for use of additional dollars, should they be available.
He said they should remember the ESSER 2 funds will be a one-time thing, and they don’t know if it will be extra funding for KISD, or if it will take the place of state money.
So far Jachade has many unanswered questions about revenue for the next budget, but includes the possibility of a 1 to 2 percent pay increase that would cost the district between $340,000 and $800,000.
Algebraic Readiness
mid-year report
Assistant Superintendant for Curriculum Heather Engstrom discussed a report scoring KISD students on “Algebraic readiness,” saying it was bad news she wished she didn’t have to report.
Overall, various grade levels of students were tested on this math skill about a year ago, and the new scores say their scores have fallen in the months since then.
Engstrom and trustees discussed the effects on students of the closure of in-person classes under COVID, and district-wide virtual learning for an extended time, followed by recurring and unpredictable periods of virtual learning at home as the pandemic continued.
She said she was especially concerned about the students’ grasp of geometry and measurement; and algebraic readiness, as those skills are taught starting in second grade with basics of each subject.
They also got information from two principals, one elementary and one sixth grade, on programs under way presently to try to improve those math skills.
Texas Academic
Performance Report
Engstrom gave a report on KISD’s “scoring” on the Texas Academic Performance Report. saying this state report includes all of KISD’s students, their attendance data, the district accreditation, and individual campus scores. But this year it doesn’t include the STAAR testing report.
She said this performance report also measures KISD’s student participation in “College Career” classes and activities, and military-ready graduates, among 10 different standards. Engstrom said KISD has qualifying programs related to nine of the 10 standards; and the district’s On-Ramp options provide similar goals with dual-credit courses.
Tuition rate report
Each year the trustees set the tuition rate for the following school year, to be paid by parents for students transferring into the Kerrville district. Current policy sets the rate of $150 per semester or $300 per year; and no fee charged for added family members also transferring into the district.
The administration recommended, and trustees approved, keeping the same tuition rate for the upcoming school year.
Each transfer student generates about $6,100 in the “state basic allotment funding” with no significant increase in instructional costs.
