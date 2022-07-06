The first steps toward construction of the City of Kerrville Public Safety Facility were taken at the June 28 regular Kerrville City Council meeting, when the land purchased was approved, building process was chosen and an engineering firm was selected to move a sewer line.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of 7.1 acres of land at the corner of Rio Monte Drive and Clearwater Paseo, which was selected prior to the May 7 bond election and was being held on a sale contingent upon passage of that bond election.
“As you all know, this is a piece of property that had previously been placed under contract and that was contingent on the passage of the ballot,” Michael Hornes, assistant city manager, said. “Subsequent to that and our due diligence and considerable amount of staff time working through the particulars, we are now here, at this point, ready to close on the property.”
Hornes said the purchase price of the property is $705,000.
As the bond proceeds have not yet been obtained, Hornes said the city’s general fund will be able to cover the amount of the purchase.
“The proceeds of the bond will refund that back to the general fund,” Hornes said.
Place 2 Councilmember Kim Clarkson asked for clarification on how city staff derived the $705,000 purchase price.
Hornes said appraisal district valuations and market values always differ, and independent appraisals are necessary.
Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr., asked for confirmation of an independent appraisal, to which City Manager E.A. Hoppe responded.
“Yes. We had a independent appraisal of the property,” Hoppe said.
Herring asked if the appraisal is available to the public, at which time City Attorney Mike Hayes responded by saying it is available to all citizens.
Next, council was tasked with selecting a process by which the Public Safety Facility would be built.
In a previous workshop, Executive Director of Public Works & Engineering Stuart Barron presented multiple options, highlighting the “Design-Build” process, which allows the city to hire an architect and general contractor team to work together with a city official on the project.
This process is conducted in unison, as opposed to hiring each separately.
Last week, Barron returned to council chambers asking council approve Resolution No. 38-2022 authorizing the city to utilize the Design-Build method for construction of the Public Safety Facility.
“As we talked about in our June 14 workshop, we have to come to council to approve a Design-Build resolution so that staff can go ahead and award that,” Barron said. “We went through all the particulars on that … the Design-Build, versus the standard low bid process. We are not selecting a firm to work with, we are just saying, staff, you can use this method as project delivery for this project.”
Mayor Judy Eychner asked what the first step would be once approved.
“The first step, which will be the next one after this, will be relocating the sewer line,” Barron said.
Barron said the next step would be to hire an “owners rep” to help with the project, per state law.
“After that, we go through the RFQ process, Request for Qualifications,” Barron said. “
Barron said staff will review the qualifications of applicants and then issue a Request for Proposal from qualified applicants.
Barron said once the architect and contractor are selected, they will then begin work on the design of the facility.
“Not to exceed the contractual amount to build the building,” Barron said.
Barron said the process will take several months before design work will begin.
Finally, council approved entering into a service agreement with Freese & Nichols, Inc. to design the relocation of a gravity sewer main on the property purchased for the Public Safety Facility.
“There’s a sewer line that runs along the property kind of at a diagonal,” Barron said. “We need to relocate that sewer to the perimeter of the property.”
Barron said due to the location of the sewer line, it would have to be relocated to allow for construction in the center of the property.
The cost of design work performed by Freese & Nichols, Inc. is $90,785.
Bond update
Anne Burger, with Hilltop Securities, provided an update to council on the future bond sale to fund the Public Safety Facility.
Burger pointed out that the interest rates on municipal bonds has increased from 2.25 percent to 3.54 percent over the past year.
“It is very interesting … there has been a lot of volatility and aspects to the market. It went up. It came back down and went back up again,” Burger said. “A lot of it is based on economic news that is coming out and a lot of focus on what is going on with the Fed.”
While the rates did increase over the past year, Burger said, historically, the current rate was more in line with the 25-year average, with most years dating back to 1980 displaying an interest rate that is much higher than the current 3.54 percent.
“Yes, rates are not as low as they were a year ago, but from a historical perspective, rates still are (low). I think it’s important when we go back and look at the last two or three years, that really was much more of the anomaly than where we are in regard to the interest rate today.”
Burger said her firm is currently working with City of Kerrville Finance Director Julie Behrens on the process to execute the bond sale.
“We are planning at this point in time to price on Tuesday, Aug. 23,” Burger said. “That is the point in time where the interest rates will be locked in.”
She said she would be returning to council that same evening with a proposal from underwriters, subject to council approval.
“Should you accept those interest rates, we would be targeting on closing Sept. 15,” Burger said.
Burger provided an example of what to expect financially following the bond sale, saying $44.425 million would be deposited to the project fund and the maturity date of the note would be Feb. 15, 2052.
Burger also said the city could earn interest on the funds while not spent, up to the amount being paid on those funds.
Main Street Grant
Council members unanimously approved three resolutions that will allow for improvement projects in the downtown area through the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
“Right now with the Community Development Block Grant Program, we are in the post-award stage,” Megan Folkerts, senior management analyst, said.
She said she was asking council to approve grant requirements so they can move forward with the funding.
Folkerts said the process for obtaining the grant began in December 2020 with the Kerrville Main Street Advisory Board. Grantworks was then selected as the grant administrator and Kimley-Horn & Associates was selected as the engineering firm for grant design services.
The projects that will be funded through the block grant are located in the downtown area.
“We have two main project areas,” Folkerts said. “The first one is at the Earl Garrett and Water Street intersection.”
Folkerts said intersection improvements include Americans With Disabilities Act ramps and improved traffic signals.
“It will make sure that the signals at Sidney Baker and Water are synched, so that is going to help improve traffic a little bit,” Folkerts said.
She said the next project would include installing a pedestrian crosswalk at Water and Clay Streets.
“Especially considering the farmers market is there, there is definitely a need right there at the parking garage to make sure that’s a safer area for pedestrians,” Folkerts said.
After funding the projects she listed, Folkerts said additional grant money was available, so the third project would be to address aging tree wells in the downtown area and to fix some of the pedestrian sidewalks.
Folkerts said once council approves the resolutions to assign signatories, establish policies and procedures and hire Kimley-Horn & Associates for design services, the grant process will move forward.
She said she expects complete engineering and design will be completed in the fall, with construction contracts awarded in the winter and construction to begin next year.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the three resolutions dealing with the block grant program, allowing Folkerts to move forward with the grant process.
Hazard Mitigation Grant
After receiving grant funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management under the Hazard Mitigation Program for generators after Winter Strom Uri, City of Kerrville staff submitted and was a awarded a second grant by TDEM.
Burrow said the initial grant request funded eight system generators for fire stations, water systems and the Kerrville City Hall building.
“Everything we applied for that fit the winter storm requirements of that grant application not only was funded, but they also reduced the local match from 25 percent down to 10 (percent),” Kyle Burrow, director of engineering, said.
The current grant, Burrow said, deals with COVID-19 restrictions, which will fund improvements to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to be used as a warming center and for the City University facility to equipped for use as an Emergency Operation Center.
“Again, for that local match, FEMA has said 10 percent,” Burrow said. “So, we will be down to $25,000 for that grant if we are awarded these two. So that will make these operational during any emergency situation.”
Burrow asked that council approve the resolution authorizing the submission of the grant application, which council approved unanimously.
Burrow said city staff would expect to be notified by TDEM by the end of 2022 on whether they have been approved for the grant.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council members approved four items on the consent agenda:
• Purchase of an ambulance for the Kerrville Fire Department at a cost of $302,887;
• Minutes of the June 14 council workshop;
• Minutes of the June 14 regular council meeting, and;
• Minutes of the June 16 budget workshop.
