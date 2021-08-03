Mandatory 10-digit dialing is coming to multiple states/area codes.
The Federal Communications Commission has adopted 988 – a new area code prefix – as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, starting July 16, 2022.
Customers were supposed to continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the Lifeline, until July 16, 2022.
In order for 988 to work in Kerrville’s and other area codes, 10-digit dialing must first be implemented.
Since the 10-digit dialing is not already required in this area, you will need to change the way you dial local calls.
Here are the instructions as sent from the FCC through a local phone company.
Beginning April 24, 2021, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. If you forget and dial just seven digits, your call will still be completed.
Then beginning Oct 24, 2021, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed; and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. You must hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.
Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
If you have questions about this change, contact 1-800-695-9016, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
You also can visit the FCC website at https:/www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.
