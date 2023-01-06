Camerata San Antonio will present the concert “All Shostakovich” in January of its 2022-23 season, the 20th for the acclaimed chamber ensemble.
The group will present three afternoon concerts in Kerrville and San Antonio at the following times and venues:
• Friday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson Street, Kerrville;
• Saturday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, and;
• Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m., University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway, San Antonio.
It features the works of “one of the 20th century’s musical geniuses and probably the most successful Russian composer of the Stalin era.”
Known for bringing a broad palette of emotions to his compositions, this program ranges from the youthful Preludes to his final work, the Viola Sonata.
• “Viola Sonata, Op. 147;”
• Selections from “24 Preludes” (arr. Lera Auerbach for Cello and Piano), and;
• “Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 6.”
Performers are Matthew Zerweck, violin; Emily Freudigman, viola; Ken Freudigman, cello; and Viktor Valkov, piano.
