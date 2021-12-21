Area residents are encouraged to make appointments and go to a Bloodmobile in Kerrville to donate blood to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.
The next two visits by the Bloodmobile are scheduled in Kerrville in December as follows:
• Friday, Dec. 17 – at H-E-B No. 2, SH 16 South; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Thursday, Dec. 30 – at the Wash Tub in Kerrville, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center or on local blood drives, visit www.southtexasblood.org.
