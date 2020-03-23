The Texas Board of Legal Specialization welcomed 239 attorneys and 29 paralegals to its Board Certification program at its annual Induction Ceremony Friday, March 6 at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center in Austin.
Local attorney Gregory Richards was named as one of the 239 attorneys in the field of commercial real estate law.
The ceremony marked 45 years since TBLS’ first attorneys were board certified in the state.
“In 1975, TBLS swore in the first Texas board certified attorneys in history. I am proud that 45 years later the program has grown to be one of the biggest legal certification groups in the country,” said Leo Figueroa, TBLS executive director. “As the number of applicants, board certified attorneys and paralegals, and specialty areas have increased since then, so has the value of this special certification, and I am proud that TBLS’ newest specialists will be carrying on the legacy of this elite legal status well into the future.”
New board certified attorneys and paralegals were sworn in by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jane Bland, board certified in civil appellate law and civil trial law, who was also the program’s keynote speaker.
There are more than 100,000 attorneys licensed to practice in Texas and only around 7,400 are board certified, which is a volunteer attainment. Board certified attorneys must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of practice to a specialty area for at least three years, attend continuing education seminars, be evaluated by fellow lawyers and judges and pass a six-hour written examination.
To remain certified in any of TBLS’ 25 law specialties, attorneys must apply for recertification every five years.
