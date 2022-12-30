The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will accept live Christmas trees for recycling from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023. The designated drop-off area will be located in Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, near the Park Lane/La Casa Street park entrance. There is no cost associated with this program.
Christmas trees must be free of ornaments, lights, hangers, icicles, strings, and any other glass, metal, or plastic. Trees that were not sold from retailers will be accepted; however, please ensure that all ropes, twines, and plastic nettings are removed before delivery to the park.
