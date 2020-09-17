Roy featured speaker at Sept. 18 RWKC luncheon

The Republican Women of Kerr County will host their general luncheon meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in the North Ballroom at the Inn of the Hills.
The speaker for the event will be Congressman Chip Roy, U.S. House District 21.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is a former federal prosecutor and top advisor to many prominent Texas elected officials. He previously served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), staff director of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) leadership office and senior counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. In Texas, Roy was the First Assistant Attorney General under Ken Paxton and served as a senior advisor to then-Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX).
The congressman has spent numerous years outside of politics, including working as an investment banking analyst for NationsBanc Capital Markets, a technology consultant, and as a counsel in the oil and gas industry.
The congressman also served as the vice president of Strategy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
Roy brings a wealth of public and private sector experience to the House Republican conference. A dedicated conservative with the track record to prove it, Roy is committed to restoring health care freedom, protecting our borders, defending the sanctity of human life, supporting the men and women of the military, reducing federal spending and limiting government to promote freedom and opportunity for all Americans.
Rep. Roy is currently serving on the House Budget Committee, Oversight Committee, and Veterans' Affairs Committee.
Due to COVID-19 we are asking that you prepay your lunch reservations. Your check and reservations must be received by Sept. 14. You can mail your check to: RWKC, P.O. Box 293711. Kerrville, Texas 78028 or you can reserve online at https://www.event brite.com. Follow directions.
The cost to attend the luncheon is $16 per person.
Lunch will be plated rather than buffet style. We will practice social distancing and you will need your mask prior to being seated at your table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.