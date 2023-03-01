 Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the release of the Final Report of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force that focuses on three primary areas of policy recommendations to address school district staffing challenges in Texas.

In March 2022, Abbott directed Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to immediately create a task force to help school districts address ongoing staffing retention and recruitment challenges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.