A routine traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a San Antonio man and the siezure of a significant amount of dangerous drugs.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, a KPD officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 1:10 a.m. at about Mile Marker 508 on Interstate 10.
Lamb said the vehicle was occupied by the driver, a 46-year-old San Antonio man, and his passenger, a 39-year-old San Antonio woman. A check of the driver’s license revealed that his license to operate a motor vehicle was revoked and he had two prior convictions for driving while license invalid. The driver was placed under arrest for driving while license invalid.
“A search of the car was conducted and the driver was found to be in possession of approximately 40 ounces of white powder heroin mixed with fentanyl, approximately 14 ounces of black tar heroin, several baggies of methamphetamine weighing approximately 10.7 grams, along with methamphetamine paraphernalia,” Lamb said. “Additionally, about $700.00 in counterfeit U.S. currency was found in the vehicle.”
According to Lamb, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. He said fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic and produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, and respiratory depression. An overdose can cause a rapid stupor and respiratory failure leading to death.
Lamb said the female passenger was identified and released from the scene as there was no link between her and the narcotics found in the vehicle.
The driver was transported to the Kerr County Jail and held pending bond, Lamb said, and was charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams for methamphetamine he was in possession of; manufacture or delivery of controlled substance in Penalty Group 1B, over 400 grams for the heroin mixed with fentanyl he was in possession of, and manufacture or delivery of controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, over 400 grams for the black tar heroin he was in possession of.
