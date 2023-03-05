The Kerrville Public School Foundation announced “KPSF Trivia Night 2023,” a community event that promotes the work of KPSF and highlights its annual fundraising campaign.

Trivia Night 2023 will be on Saturday, March 25, at the Schreiner University Athletic and Event Center, from 6-10 p.m. Guests will enjoy food and drinks (cash bar), and will form teams to answer fun trivia questions.

