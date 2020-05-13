County leaders got their first look at County Judge Robert Kelly’s proposed 2020-21 budget Monday morning, a spreadsheet of a lean and probably unpopular plan.
Proposed budget
Late in the meeting, County Judge Robert Kelly prefaced his budget presentation with a comment that he knows he will be the most unpopular man in the county because of the proposed FY21 County Budget.
Kelly said he first surveyed the last 15 years budgets; and that in 13 of them, they were adopted with deficits. He called this “a dangerous pattern” and said he focused on FY20, 19 and 18.
He said the average deficit in those three years was $2.7 million, and as a carry-over to FY21, this is unacceptable to him.
So his starting point and “over-arching principle” is, “what do we have to do that’s Constitutionally required?” But, if something is not mandated, is it optional?
Kelly proposes to “de-fund” non-mandated services.
“We went through this for the virus, and I used that,” he said. “I refocused on the difference between ‘mandated’ and ‘non-mandated’ services. And then, if we have some money, we can do some other things. Recycling is an example; it’s good, but not required.”
Kelly told commissioners and the YouTube audience he finished his proposed budget with an $11,144 deficit, “and that is as close as I can get.”
He used 10 steps, including eliminating non-mandated services; a hiring freeze; no salary increases or cost of living adjustments; any capital equipment purchases paid for by financing by three-year certificates of obligation, not cash; adding new property values such as Hobby Lobby to their revenue; and using the same tax levy as FY20 and the same tax rate.
“And everybody knows I hate using COs, but the payments would go under interest and debt, not maintenance and operations,” Kelly said.
He said he tried to keep each department’s budget the same as FY20, but he’s asking each department head to re-examine their proposed figures and ask themselves, “Is this necessary or optional?”
“I know there will be lots of talk and gnashing of teeth and it’s painful,” Kelly said.
Commissioner Don Harris replied, he’d like to challenge department heads to cut another 10 percent beyond that, saying, “We haven’t missed any checks; and a lot of people out there have.” And to clarify, Harris said he meant 10 percent more than the judge was proposing.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked in which of the past 15 years they have really ended a fiscal year with a deficit, when they started a budget year with one. His colleagues generally agreed money that comes from unfilled positions goes back into the budget.
Letz suggested “a hard look” at their “longevity” policy, saying it did a great job of slowing down turnovers among employees, but that automatic increase to qualified employees is taking salaries very high. He also requested they look at the employee “grades” in the salary schedule.
Kelly called this process “painful” and said they must make tough decisions, after he met with the County Auditor weekly to get to this point.
Commissioner Tom Moser suggested department heads make the same division between “mandatory” and “optional” comparing last year’s budget to the proposed budget, and have them tell commissioners their findings.
Kelly said, in his thinking, Veteran Services Officer slots, volunteer fire departments and charitable giving are optional; and he will be “cutting and pasting” going forward.
Commissioner Harley Belew added everybody is going to have to “make their case” going forward.
“As the only veteran on this court, I want to say the VSO is important to me, but those employees are working to get federal services for people,” Kelly said. “I want to do that, but can we afford it this year?”
He added, “The VFDs are important to citizens, and while they already raise a lot of their own money, two of them are Emergency Services Districts that collect tax dollars. I encourage all of them to create ESDs as alternatives.”
Moser asked if VFDs are mandatory; and Kelly said, in addition to the county paying City of Kerrville for fire protection, it’s the county’s general responsibility. But paying VFDs is probably not required. He’ll get the County Attorney’s opinion.
Kelly also said the county’s Fund Balance (“savings account”) is at 30 percent of budget, while the required amount is three months of operating funds, or about 25 percent. They also have a separate “Contingency Fund.”
Letz said they should focus on “big-ticket items” first.
Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer asked if Kelly “touched on starting salaries and longevity” and their connection for employees. Kelly said no.
Hierhlzer said his starting salaries are low, compared to some law enforcement departments, but if employees stay, longevity pay increases that within a few years. The sheriff said he “competes often” with Kendall County for deputies because their starting pay is higher.
Commissioners “virtually” questioned the County Auditor about “overage” at the end of FY19 and ‘20 that is attributable to unfilled positions. She’s checking; and mentioned paying out accrued vacation time to some employees, too.
Hierholzer spoke about “compensatory time” versus “overtime.” Letz said the question is, are you helping or hurting by not hiring?
COVID-19 report
County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said, at this point in the virus pandemic, Kerr added four confirmed cases recently, two from the military’s testing and two tested at Peterson Hospital; but none are hospitalized.
He said the Texas Governor has applied for federal money for food banks. The state plan said cosmetology, barbers and tanning salons are open now.
Kerr County is still in the category of five or less active cases, and 50 percent allowed occupancy in businesses. Restrictions say that can decrease to 25 percent if there are three more active cases identified per 1,000-population, or five days of positive testing and 12 percent of population infected; or a 15 percent surge in hospital admissions.
“Kerr is at 1.85 percent right now,” Thomas said, adding 117 more tests were done by the Texas military last Friday; and 110 done at Peterson Urgent Care.
He listed current Texas infection and death statistics, and surrounding counties; saying of Texas’ 254 counties, 219 have confirmed cases. Moser cited statistics saying 80 percent of counties have five or less active cases.
Court Administration
Kelly said he got specific instructions from the Office of Court Administration at the Texas Supreme Court about building conditions required for holding trials.
“It’s an expensive and rigorous process,” he said.
It requires, he said:
• all offices in the building in which courtrooms are located to be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. business days;
• maintain social distancing;
• take everyone’s temperature whether part of a trial or not;
• all in the building to wear masks and the county to give them one if they don’t have one (Hierholzer has ordered 5,000);
• only one or two people in the elevator at a time.
The problem here and in most Texas counties is that courtrooms are part of a larger courthouse building mixed with other offices. These restrictions are easier and less expensive when courtrooms are in separate buildings.
Hierholzer said he’d have to put deputies on overtime pay at designated entrances. Local judges are required to create a plan for this, and the SO must enforce it. Kelly said the OCA is the enforcement arm of the state Supreme Court and has jurisdiction over all courts whether in a separate building or not.
Commissioners asked about “shoulds” compared to “shalls” in the language. Kelly said a plan must be made by local judges, approved by Rex Emerson as administrator, and sent to a regional administrative judge and then through the OCA to the Supreme Court.
He said retired District Judge Steve Ables is the nearest administrative official to enforce this; and if Kerr County doesn’t comply, the OCA can fine the county.
Action items
In the almost three-hour meeting, commissioners:
• Approved Stephen Schmerbeck’s appointment to the Airport Board;
• Discussed recycling in general and decided to send two trailers back out for collection;
• Set mowing boundaries at Flat Rock Park to leave some wildflowers blooming;
• Discussed with VSO officer a “minimal” and more distanced Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn;
• Approved design and construction of three TxDOT off-system bridges in the county;
• Adopted an Annual Road Condition Report, to be sent with a grant application to Austin.
