Jenschke tapped for director post at Schreiner U
Buy Now

Danielle Jenschke has been named Director of Development for Schreiner University.

Schreiner University Vice President Mark Tuschak announced the promotion of Danielle Jenschke to Director of Development for the University.

Jenschke will lead all fundraising activities for the University, supervise the alumni and foundation relations offices, and build relationships with University stakeholders and partners including alumni and former students, donors, volunteers, community members and businesses, to build support for the mission and goals of the University and for Schreiner students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.