Jenschke tapped for director post at Schreiner U

Schreiner University Vice President Mark Tuschak announced the promotion of Danielle Jenschke to Director of Development for the University.
Jenschke will lead all fundraising activities for the University, supervise the alumni and foundation relations offices, and build relationships with University stakeholders and partners including alumni and former students, donors, volunteers, community members and businesses, to build support for the mission and goals of the University and for Schreiner students.
"I am very excited that Danielle has accepted the job of Director of Development and look forward to her achieving great things for Schreiner University and our students,” said Tuschak. “I admire Danielle's ability to build relationships, her leadership skills, curiosity, and desire to learn, all traits that will make her successful in this position."
Jenschke has been with Schreiner University for nine years and received her MBA from Schreiner in 2018.
She is a member of the Kerrville Noon Rotary Club, a member of Leadership Kerr County class of 2023 and a member of the Kerrville Area Chamber Networking Group.
Jenschke is married to Corey, and they have two daughters Everly and Brynlynn.
