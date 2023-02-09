Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission today unveiled the State of Texas' new “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate.

The license plate will raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety through the iWatchTexas community reporting system.

