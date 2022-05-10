The City of Kerrville is currently conducting its third National Community Survey using a random population base of homes in the Kerrville city limits. With that survey almost complete, the city is now expanding the survey to all Kerrville citizens in an online format. The survey will be available through May 9.
The National Community Survey is the gold standard in community assessments today. This benchmarking community survey provides a comprehensive and accurate picture of livability and resident perspectives about local government services, policies and management. The NCS is conducted in hundreds of communities in nearly every U.S. state.
The NCS uses scientific survey methods and best practices of the modern day to guarantee valid findings and puts results into meaningful context. Drawing from the largest resident opinion database of its kind, representing well over 30 million Americans, the NCS compares local results with benchmarks compiled from surveys conducted across the U.S. The city thanks you for your time and participation.
The survey can be accessed through the City of Kerrville’s website or Facebook pages, or online at https://polco.us/kerrville22.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus at (830) 258-1116.
