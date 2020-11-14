RWKC to hear about ‘rugged individualism’

Republican Women of Kerr County will host a general meeting on Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Inn of the Hills Resort & Conference Center.
The featured speaker will be Cat Parks, vice chair of the Republican Party of Texas.
Parks believes strongly in rugged individualism, the importance of education, and the power of the grass roots. She is passionate about creating cohesive relationships to grow the party by harnessing the talent and conviction of “We the People” of the Lone Star State.
She is a small-business owner, former university coach and college adjunct instructor, cancer-survivor, certified Emergency Room nurse - her path has been diverse.
Parks is the 2020 recipient of the Steve Munisteri Award presented by Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Chairman James Dickey for, “the volunteer who made the greatest impact on the Republican Party of Texas.”
Parks serves as the County Chairman of Hamilton County, a Board Member of the Texas Republican County Chairman’s Association, a Patron of the Texas Federation of Republican Women and also on the communication task force.
Educated at the University of Illinois, Parks holds a BA in Spanish with a minor in international relations/Latin American studies and an RN from Parkland College. Before venturing into small-business ownership, she worked as a trauma nurse and volunteered as a Spanish medical interpreter.
Parks has been married to Dr. John Parks, a native Texan, for 11 years. Dr. Parks served in the Navy and is retired anesthesiologist. They share 10-year-old son Pierce, four grown step-children Lura, Trevor, Hunter, Clayton and 12 grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, reservations and a prepayment of $16 is required.
Checks can be mailed to RWKC, PO Box 293711, Kerrville, Texas 78029.
Reservations can be made online at www.rwkc-november.eventbrite.com.
All reservations must be received by Nov. 16. B.J. Grayson will be at Headquarters on Monday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m to take your lunch check.
