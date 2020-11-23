UGRA receives funding from LCRA to target waterway polluters

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority announced that due to the success of the partnership with Kerr County to manage feral hogs, the Lower Colorado River Authority has provided additional funding to help offset the bounty costs of hogs harvested in the Llano River drainage in northwest Kerr County.
“LCRA is proud to contribute to the management of feral hogs in western Kerr County to provide cleaner water for the Llano River watershed and greater Colorado basin,” said Mike Allen, LCRA Director. The $2,500 grant from LCRA is their second annual contribution to continue this water quality protection program to slow the spread of feral hogs.
“We at UGRA are appreciative that LCRA joins us in our mission to preserve our treasured Guadalupe River. With a continued partnership between UGRA, Kerr Country, and LCRA, this unique river quality protection program should continue to be a success for years to come,” said Blake Smith, UGRA President.
Feral hogs seek out areas along waterways to wallow in the mud and shallow water. As a result, feral hogs heavily use riparian areas, the dense band of vegetation along rivers and creeks, as travel corridors. Research has demonstrated that the loss of riparian vegetation due to rooting and trampling by feral hogs leads to increased stormwater runoff and erosion. This increased runoff in turn carries sediment into the waterway along with bacterial contamination and nutrients from hog feces. In some areas, hogs are contributing to water quality degradation so severely that the waterbody cannot support contact recreation, such as swimming and wading, and is detrimental to aquatic life.
Feral hogs trample and root in riparian vegetation causing erosion and poor water quality.
Since 2017, UGRA and Kerr County have proactively partnered to offer competitive bounties for feral hogs to encourage reduction in the feral hog population. Over the last three years, the bounty payments have supported the removal of over 4,400 feral hogs from ranchland in Kerr County. To request a bounty payment, bring hog tails to Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville or call (830) 257-3100.
For more information, visit www. ugra.org/major-initiatives/feral-hog-management.
