by Richard Lee

 The Senate passed its first bill of 2023 on Wednesday, a measure that would bring the state into compliance with new federal firearm background check legislation and would hopefully catch mentally troubled young adults if they attempt to purchase a firearm.  In the wake of the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting, the federal government approved a bipartisan safety bill which included a provision for enhanced background checks for anyone 21 or younger trying to buy a gun.  

